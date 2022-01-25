Overview of Dr. Mark Versnick, MD

Dr. Mark Versnick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Versnick works at Wilmington Surgical Associates in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.