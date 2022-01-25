Dr. Mark Versnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Versnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Versnick, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Versnick, MD
Dr. Mark Versnick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Versnick works at
Dr. Versnick's Office Locations
-
1
Wilmington Surgical Associates1414 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 763-7363Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Versnick?
A friend recommended Dr. Versnick for hernia repair and he's top-notch! His initial evaluation was thorough and he patiently explained the surgery (robotic laparoscopy) and answered all my questions. His surgical team at NHRMC was terrific. Surgery went well, minimal pain post-op, and the outcome has been perfect.
About Dr. Mark Versnick, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1811146533
Education & Certifications
- U Sydney-Royal North Shore Hosp
- Orlando Regional Med Ctr
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Univ of SC Sch of Med
- Bob Jones University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Versnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Versnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Versnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Versnick works at
Dr. Versnick has seen patients for Appendicitis, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Versnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Versnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Versnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Versnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Versnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.