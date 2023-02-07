Dr. Mark Very, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Very is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Very, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Very, MD
Dr. Mark Very, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Very's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Poughkeepsie21 Reade Pl Ste 3200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-4086
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Very was very good with our daughter. She was very scared and the entire staff and Dr. Very made us very comfortable and explained everything.
About Dr. Mark Very, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1154369288
Education & Certifications
- Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent|Suny Buffalo Grad Med-Dent, Otolaryngology Suny Buffalo Grad Med-Dent, General Surgery
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Very has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Very accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Very has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Very has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Very on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Very. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Very.
