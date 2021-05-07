Dr. Mark Vierra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vierra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Vierra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Vierra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Vierra works at
Locations
-
1
Monterey County Surgical Assocs2 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste B230, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 649-0808
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vierra?
Dr Vierra is an amazing man. I’m sure he saved my life. He genuinely cares about his patients. Every appointment I had with him was positive and encouraging. I will be forever grateful for his care.
About Dr. Mark Vierra, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295706448
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vierra accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vierra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vierra works at
Dr. Vierra has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vierra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vierra speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Vierra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vierra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vierra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vierra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.