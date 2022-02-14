Dr. Mark Villalon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villalon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Villalon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CA.
NorthBay Health Heart & Vascular - Fairfield1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 120, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
NorthBay Health Heart & Vascular - Green Valley4520 Business Center Dr Ste 200, Fairfield, CA 94534 Directions
NorthBay Health Heart & Vascular - Vacaville1020 Nut Tree Rd Ste 290, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
NorthBay Health Women's Services - Vacaville421 Nut Tree Rd Ste 140, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
Dr. Villalon is my husband’s cardiologist. I also worked with him in the NorthBay ICU. I can’t begin to describe how kind and knowledgeable he is. He is a brilliant cardiologist and I am grateful for the wonderful care he always gives to my husband.
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Villalon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Villalon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Villalon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Villalon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villalon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villalon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villalon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.