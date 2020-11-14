Dr. Mark Virtue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virtue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Virtue, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Virtue, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and United Hospital.
Dr. Virtue works at
Locations
-
1
MNGI Digestive Health - Maplewood Clinic1973 Sloan Pl, Maplewood, MN 55117 Directions (612) 871-1145
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Virtue?
A previous doctor spent 1.5 hours trying to open my bio duct. Dr. Virtue preformed the second E.R.C.P. and successfully opened the duct. leaving me to leave the hospital with nothing more that a band aid on my abdomen. Avoiding a sent or drain for balance of my life. Thank you dr. Mark Virtue.
About Dr. Mark Virtue, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1548315302
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Virtue has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virtue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Virtue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Virtue works at
Dr. Virtue has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Diarrhea and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Virtue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Virtue. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virtue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virtue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virtue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.