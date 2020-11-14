Overview

Dr. Mark Virtue, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Virtue works at MNGI Digestive Health - Maplewood Clinic in Maplewood, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Diarrhea and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.