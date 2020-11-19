Dr. Mark Vishnepolsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vishnepolsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Vishnepolsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Vishnepolsky, MD
Dr. Mark Vishnepolsky, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Vishnepolsky works at
Dr. Vishnepolsky's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology & Endocrine Associates Inc.500 S Rancho Dr Ste 12, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 877-1887Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Five Star Dialysis Center2400 Tech Center Ct, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 869-3771
-
3
Pahrump Dialysis Center330 S Lola Ln Ste 100, Pahrump, NV 89048 Directions (775) 751-4300
- 4 2450 Fire Mesa St, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 384-2242
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vishnepolsky?
great ,knowledgeable and really cares about his patients...I feel like I'm in the best hands possible
About Dr. Mark Vishnepolsky, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1699707463
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vishnepolsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vishnepolsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vishnepolsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vishnepolsky works at
Dr. Vishnepolsky has seen patients for Acidosis, Hypokalemia and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vishnepolsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vishnepolsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vishnepolsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vishnepolsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vishnepolsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.