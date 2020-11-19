Overview of Dr. Mark Vishnepolsky, MD

Dr. Mark Vishnepolsky, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Vishnepolsky works at Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada - Rancho in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Pahrump, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Hypokalemia and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.