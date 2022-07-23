Overview of Dr. Mark Vlasak, MD

Dr. Mark Vlasak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Vlasak works at Vlasak Internal Medicine in Collierville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.