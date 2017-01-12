Overview of Dr. Mark Vogel, MD

Dr. Mark Vogel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Vogel works at Beverly Hills Urology Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Testicular Dysfunction and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.