Dr. Mark Vogel, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Vogel, MD
Dr. Mark Vogel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Vogel's Office Locations
Los Angeles, CA2080 Century Park E, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 652-2973
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If I could give him 10 stars I would. Dr. Vogel is a class act. A very caring doctor who goes above and beyond. He was the on-call doctor in the emergency room at Cedar Sinai when I went in for a lacerated kidney and he did everything he could to make me feel comfortable. What was remarkable, was his follow up care. He was not on my insurance, but made sure I was taken care of every step of the way, and ultimately he was the only one who could remove my stent quickly and painlessly. Huge kudos!
About Dr. Mark Vogel, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Lac Usc Med Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- UCLA
Dr. Vogel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vogel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vogel has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Testicular Dysfunction and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vogel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vogel speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vogel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vogel.
