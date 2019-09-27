See All Otolaryngologists in Canton, OH
Dr. Mark Vogelgesang, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Vogelgesang, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Vogelgesang, MD

Dr. Mark Vogelgesang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University.

Dr. Vogelgesang works at Allergy Respiratory&Sleep Ctr in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD
Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD
3.7 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Kyra Osborne, MD
Dr. Kyra Osborne, MD
1.6 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Samantha Anne, MD
Dr. Samantha Anne, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Vogelgesang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy and Respiratory Center
    4048 Dressler Rd NW Ste 100, Canton, OH 44718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 479-3333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Home Sleep Study
Earwax Buildup
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Home Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vogelgesang?

    Sep 27, 2019
    I just had my ears cleaned by the doctor and I have to say Dr. Vogelgesang is the most personable, informative and thorough doctor that I have visited ever!!! It was truly a breath of fresh air to know that there are still good, competent doctors around who are really in it for the good of his patients and not what they have in their wallets. My sincere thanks to the whole team, it was a wonderful experience. I highly recommend this wonderful physician!!
    Georgia — Sep 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Vogelgesang, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Vogelgesang, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vogelgesang to family and friends

    Dr. Vogelgesang's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vogelgesang

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Vogelgesang, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Vogelgesang, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164560249
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Vogelgesang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vogelgesang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vogelgesang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vogelgesang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vogelgesang works at Allergy Respiratory&Sleep Ctr in Canton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Vogelgesang’s profile.

    Dr. Vogelgesang has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vogelgesang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vogelgesang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vogelgesang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vogelgesang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vogelgesang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Vogelgesang, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.