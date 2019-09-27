Dr. Mark Vogelgesang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vogelgesang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Vogelgesang, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Vogelgesang, MD
Dr. Mark Vogelgesang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University.
Allergy and Respiratory Center4048 Dressler Rd NW Ste 100, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 479-3333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I just had my ears cleaned by the doctor and I have to say Dr. Vogelgesang is the most personable, informative and thorough doctor that I have visited ever!!! It was truly a breath of fresh air to know that there are still good, competent doctors around who are really in it for the good of his patients and not what they have in their wallets. My sincere thanks to the whole team, it was a wonderful experience. I highly recommend this wonderful physician!!
About Dr. Mark Vogelgesang, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1164560249
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
