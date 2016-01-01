Overview

Dr. Mark Vranicar, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, UK Good Samaritan Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Vranicar works at Practice in Augusta, GA with other offices in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.