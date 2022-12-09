Dr. Waldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Waldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Waldman, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.
Dr. Waldman works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology & Dermaesthetics of Louisville310 E Broadway Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 585-5249
Advanced Dermatology & Dermaesthetics10619 Meeting St Unit 106, Prospect, KY 40059 Directions (502) 585-5249
First Urology Psc1023 New Moody Ln Ste 202, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions (502) 222-3415
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
GREAT, HE REALLY KNOWS HIS BUSINESS. UNFORTUNATELY, I MOVED TO THE GULF LAST YEAR AND WON'T BE ABLE TO SEE HIM ANYMORE.
About Dr. Mark Waldman, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1811990096
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
Dr. Waldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Waldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Waldman works at
Dr. Waldman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Warts, and more.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
