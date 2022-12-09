See All Dermatologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Mark Waldman, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (6)
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Waldman, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.

Dr. Waldman works at Advanced Dermatology And Dermaesthetics Of Louisville in Louisville, KY with other offices in Prospect, KY and La Grange, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology & Dermaesthetics of Louisville
    310 E Broadway Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 585-5249
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology & Dermaesthetics
    10619 Meeting St Unit 106, Prospect, KY 40059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 585-5249
  3. 3
    First Urology Psc
    1023 New Moody Ln Ste 202, La Grange, KY 40031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 222-3415

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Louisville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Warts
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Warts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 09, 2022
    GREAT, HE REALLY KNOWS HIS BUSINESS. UNFORTUNATELY, I MOVED TO THE GULF LAST YEAR AND WON'T BE ABLE TO SEE HIM ANYMORE.
    Benjamin Willett — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Waldman, MD
    About Dr. Mark Waldman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811990096
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Waldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waldman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

