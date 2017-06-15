Overview

Dr. Mark Walker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.



Dr. Walker works at Houma Family Practice in Houma, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.