Dr. Wallis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Wallis, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Wallis, MD is a Dermatologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wallis works at
Locations
Wallis Dermatology Associates PLLC1038 S Fleishel Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 593-9474Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Wallis Dermatology703 E Marshall Ave Ste 3005, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 236-3266
Wallis Dermatology Associates3535 N Fourth St Ste 400, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 757-3881Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Wallis Dermatology Associates1900 S Washington Ave Ste E, Marshall, TX 75670 Directions (903) 503-7330Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very efficient. Didn’t wait long and were very patient for my 84 year old father who moves very slowly. He had a squamous cell carcinoma removed. Good job.!
About Dr. Mark Wallis, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1861489049
Education & Certifications
- U Ark For Med Scis
- Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Wallis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wallis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wallis works at
Dr. Wallis has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallis.
