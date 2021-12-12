Overview of Dr. Mark Walsh, MD

Dr. Mark Walsh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Walsh works at Retina Associates in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.