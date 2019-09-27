Overview of Dr. Mark Walters, MD

Dr. Mark Walters, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Walters works at Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Colporrhaphy and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.