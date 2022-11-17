Dr. Mark J Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark J Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark J Wang, MD
Dr. Mark J Wang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, OASIS Hospital and The Core Institute Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
Arizona Health Associates LLC1635 E Myrtle Ave Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 944-2900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Spine Institute of Arizona18700 N 64th Dr Ste 202, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 953-9500
Spine Institute Of Arizona9735 N 90th Pl Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 953-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- OASIS Hospital
- The Core Institute Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wang is a wonderful communicator and surgeon. Follow-ups with the Doc have been excellent. X-rays were taken and confirmed that everything looked fine. Neck is healing well. Thank you Dr. Wang
About Dr. Mark J Wang, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Mandarin
- 1881806834
Education & Certifications
- The Southern California Orthopedic Institute
- Stanford Univ-Stanford Hosp & Clins
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
