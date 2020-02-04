Dr. Mark Wathen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wathen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Wathen, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Wathen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wathen works at
Locations
Tennessee Heart - Cookeville228 W 4th St Ste 200, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 372-0405
Cookeville Regional Medical Center Inpatient Rehabilitation Center1 Medical Center Blvd, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 372-0405
Tennessee Heart - Crossville106 Henry Ave, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 783-4770
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am 70 years old. I have had constant Afib for 3 years. I was always tired and lacked any energy or stamina. The cardiologist I was seeing said a lot of things most of which didn't help. I got a referral to Dr. Wathen. He reviewed my cardio history and said the best words I had heard in a couple of years " why don't we just fix it?" I though major surgery or a pacemaker but Dr. Wathen recommended a Cardio Version. He explained the procedure and the risks. I always like anything that may promise high rewards with minimal risk. Long story short, On October the 8th 2019, Dr. Wathen performed my cardio version. I was in and out by noon. This is important. I have gone 4 months without a sign of Afib. I am regaining my strength, I feel great and I now celebrate October 8th as my new rebirth date. That is how much my life has changed. I wish I had found Dr. Wathen 3 years ago. Thank you Dr. Wathen.
About Dr. Mark Wathen, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1104925536
Education & Certifications
- U Western Ontario
- Emory U Affil Hosp
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Cardiology, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Wathen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wathen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wathen works at
Dr. Wathen has seen patients for Atrial Flutter, Atrial Fibrillation and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wathen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wathen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wathen.
