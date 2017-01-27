Overview

Dr. Mark Waxman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Arlington, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Waxman works at Internal Medicine in North Arlington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Headache and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.