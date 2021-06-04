Overview of Dr. Mark Wayne, MD

Dr. Mark Wayne, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wayne works at Children's Clinic of Mansfield, Mansfield, TX in Mansfield, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.