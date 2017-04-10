Overview of Dr. Mark Waynik, MD

Dr. Mark Waynik, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Waynik works at Dr Leslie R. Miller PC in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.