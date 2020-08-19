Dr. Mark Weaver, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Weaver, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Weaver, DPM
Dr. Mark Weaver, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Weaver works at
Dr. Weaver's Office Locations
1645 Colonial office1645 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 278-4448
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mark Weaver is a fine podiatrist who has always understood my fear of pain during any procedure. I trust him completely with all my podiatry needs.
About Dr. Mark Weaver, DPM
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1295722080
Education & Certifications
- The Podiatry Hospital of Pittsburgh
- Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg, North Carolina
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Marietta College, Marieta, Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weaver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Weaver has seen patients for Heel Spur, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.