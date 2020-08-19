Overview of Dr. Mark Weaver, DPM

Dr. Mark Weaver, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Weaver works at Foot Care Center in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.