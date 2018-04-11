Dr. Mark Weigel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weigel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Weigel, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Weigel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
CEENTA Huntersville10305 Hamptons Park Dr Ste 201, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weigel and his staff are awesome! They helped me and my family through a very traumatic event in my life! I'm very grateful for Dr. Weigel's surgical expertise, attention to detail, and top-notch care; he has earned my highest level of respect and recommendation.
About Dr. Mark Weigel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- McCollough Facl Surg Clin
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Akron General Medical Center
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Kent State University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
