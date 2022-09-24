Dr. Mark Weight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Weight, MD
Dr. Mark Weight, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Med Sch and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Western Spine Institute2355 Coronado St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 448-7870
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PacificSource
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
He fused 2 vertebrae In 2020. It takes a while to get the stiffness out but I don’t have any more pain. He knows what he’s doing and he does it well. His staff is the best I’ve ever seen. I highly recommend.
- University of Rochester
- Jps Hosp
- Jps Hosp
- Chicago Med Sch
- University of Utah
Dr. Weight has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weight accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weight has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weight speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Weight. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.