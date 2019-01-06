See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Mark Weinblatt, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (13)
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Weinblatt, MD

Dr. Mark Weinblatt, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Weinblatt works at NYU Langone Cancer Center for Kids - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Hodgkin's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Weinblatt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Center for Kids
    120 Mineola Blvd Ste 460, Mineola, NY 11501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Sickle Cell Disease
Hodgkin's Disease
Acute Leukemia
Sickle Cell Disease
Hodgkin's Disease

Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 06, 2019
    My daughter was diagnosed at the age of 3 with ALL , she is now 24 . I can never repay the care of Dr.Weinblatt and the other doctors and nurses that saved my daughter.
    East Elmhurst, NY — Jan 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Weinblatt, MD
    About Dr. Mark Weinblatt, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1407860570
    Education & Certifications

    • Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
    • Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
    • Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
    • City College of New York
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Weinblatt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weinblatt works at NYU Langone Cancer Center for Kids - Mineola in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weinblatt’s profile.

    Dr. Weinblatt has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Hodgkin's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinblatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinblatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinblatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinblatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

