Overview of Dr. Mark Weiner, MD

Dr. Mark Weiner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Weiner works at Weiner Eye Center in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.