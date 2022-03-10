Overview of Dr. Mark Weiner, MD

Dr. Mark Weiner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Union Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Traumatic Brain Injury and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.