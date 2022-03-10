Dr. Mark Weiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Weiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Weiner, MD
Dr. Mark Weiner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Union Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Traumatic Brain Injury and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiner's Office Locations
- 1 2600 Tuscarawas St W Ste 520, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 454-0702
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery for pinched nerve, and it went so well, I could hardly believe it. I am 74 and expected to have a longer recovery, but incision has practically healed and pain very minimal thoughout. Nerve pain completely gone immediately. Dr. Weiner performed surgery on my husband and several people from our church and all have nothing but praise for him. I would never hesitate to recommend him.
About Dr. Mark Weiner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1811946080
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
