Dr. Mark Weingarten, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Mark Weingarten, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Weingarten, MD
Dr. Mark Weingarten, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Weingarten's Office Locations
1
Rochester Eye Care1135 W University Dr Ste 346, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 246-2708
2
Rochester Eye Care1282 Walton Blvd, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 246-2708
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
My experience was great had an issue with my left eye and was in tremendous pain and Dr Weingarten was able to diagnose the problem and got me on the road to recovery immediately. Thanks!
About Dr. Mark Weingarten, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1720079346
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weingarten has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weingarten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weingarten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weingarten has seen patients for Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weingarten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
521 patients have reviewed Dr. Weingarten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weingarten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weingarten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weingarten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.