Overview of Dr. Mark Weingarten, MD

Dr. Mark Weingarten, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Weingarten works at Ascension Medical Group Genesys Heart Institute in Rochester, MI with other offices in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.