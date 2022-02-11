Overview

Dr. Mark Weinstein, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School.



Dr. Weinstein works at San Antonio Skin/Cancer Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Excision of Skin Lesion and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.