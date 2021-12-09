Overview of Dr. Mark Weiss, MD

Dr. Mark Weiss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Weiss works at Dr. Mark Weiss in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Ocular Hypertension and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.