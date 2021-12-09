Dr. Mark Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Weiss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Family Ophthalmology of Long Island PC2001 Marcus Ave Ste W84, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 775-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
As a recent candidate for cataract removal surgery, I consulted with three doctors at three practices. In the end I chose Dr. Weiss, and I’m glad I did. The procedure went very well and I’m enjoying my restored vision. Dr. Weiss is brisk and businesslike (in a friendly way) but allowed time to answer my many questions, was confident in his recommendations, and provided all the information I needed in a clear and understandable way. His friendly practice team were good: when I phoned, they knew who I was and why I was seeing the doctor without having to look it up, and they had the info I wanted at their fingertips. I never had to wait long, and ample time was provided for my questions and for my support-person to take notes: all good patient safety practices. They also had some of the most stringent anti-Covid protocols I have seen. My thanks to all.
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
