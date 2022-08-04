Dr. Mark Welch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Welch, MD
Dr. Mark Welch, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethesda, MD. They completed their fellowship with Brooke Army Medial Center
Skin Cancer Surgery Center, A Division of Anne Arundel Dermatology6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 300, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 564-3131Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Skin Cancer Surgery Center, A Division of Anne Arundel Dermatology8503 Arlington Blvd Ste 150, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (301) 564-3131Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Welch was my Mohs surgeon over four years ago. I have had no recurrence and no disfiguring. He was highly recommended to me by my dermatologist. I would gladly recommend him to a friend or family member.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1619943644
- Brooke Army Medial Center
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Dermatology
Dr. Welch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Welch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welch works at
Dr. Welch has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.