Dr. Mark Wells, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Wells, DPM
Dr. Mark Wells, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Wells' Office Locations
Wells Podiatry17 Indian Rock, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 357-0848
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Wells, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1033217112
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wells has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wells on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wells has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
