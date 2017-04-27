Dr. Mark Wener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Wener, MD
Dr. Mark Wener, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Wener's Office Locations
Rheumatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4252 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
So glad I found Dr. Mark Wener. He is always polite and will listen to me with any questions I might have to ask him. He is one of the best doctors I have ever met. Takes a lot of time with you, is never in a hurry to push you out, and really cares to what is happening to me! It will be hard to replace him!!!
About Dr. Mark Wener, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1528146982
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
