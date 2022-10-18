Dr. Mark Wernick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wernick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Wernick, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Wernick, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They completed their fellowship with George Washington University Hospital
Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd Ste 4250, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 981-3680
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste G01, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3680
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor truly cares. You know how many doctors have bad bedside manners? Opposite for Dr. Wernick. He and his team have saved my mother's life more than once. I only wish my father had him 12 years ago.
About Dr. Mark Wernick, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
