Dr. Mark Wertenteil, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Wertenteil, MD
Dr. Mark Wertenteil, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Wertenteil works at
Dr. Wertenteil's Office Locations
Internal Medicine, Fair Lawn20-20 Fair Lawn Ave, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 703-0202
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's brilliant, thorough, and kind. He never rushes you and addresses all concerns and questions. He is fantastic in every way and I wholeheartedly recommend him to all!!
About Dr. Mark Wertenteil, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1922067180
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosp
- New York U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wertenteil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wertenteil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wertenteil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wertenteil works at
Dr. Wertenteil speaks Hebrew.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wertenteil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wertenteil.
