Overview of Dr. Mark Wertenteil, MD

Dr. Mark Wertenteil, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Wertenteil works at Radburn Medical Associates in Fair Lawn, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.