Dr. Mark White, DO
Overview of Dr. Mark White, DO
Dr. Mark White, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. White's Office Locations
OrthoNeuro Grandview1313 Olentangy River Rd Fl 2, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 890-6555
OrthoNeuro Westerville70 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 890-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. White was able to set appointment quickly and get my treatment on the ball. He was very polite and said things in motion same day.
About Dr. Mark White, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Doctor's Hospital Columbus, Ohio
Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
