Dr. Mark Whiteford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whiteford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Whiteford, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Whiteford, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Whiteford works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Mark Whiteford4805 NE Glisan St Ste 6N60, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 281-0561
-
2
Gastrointestinal & Minimally Invasive Surgery4805 NE Glisan St # 6N60, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 281-0561
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whiteford?
Compassionate. Kind. Explains things well. Offers solutions without being pushy. Made me feel cared for. Helped my situation on my FIRST visit after suffering for 50 years.
About Dr. Mark Whiteford, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1710970892
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Washington and Lee University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whiteford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whiteford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whiteford works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiteford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiteford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whiteford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whiteford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.