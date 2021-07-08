Overview of Dr. Mark Widmann, MD

Dr. Mark Widmann, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Widmann works at North Jersey Thoracic Sgy Assoc in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis, Lung Cancer and Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.