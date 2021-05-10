Dr. Mark Wieland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wieland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Wieland, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Wieland, MD
Dr. Mark Wieland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Wieland's Office Locations
West San Jose2512 Samaritan Ct Ste P, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 642-6543
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I lost sight in one eye and Dr. Wieland's office got me in right away. I have seen him many time and have been impressed with his through workup and his explaining of things. He allows enough time for questions and doesn't rush our visits. Dr. Wieland is very upfront and talks to you in terms you can understand. Definitely would recommend Dr. Wieland.
About Dr. Mark Wieland, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Wieland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wieland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wieland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wieland has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wieland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wieland speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wieland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wieland.
