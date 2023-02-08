Dr. Mark Wigod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wigod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Wigod, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Wigod, MD
Dr. Mark Wigod, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University-M.D. and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Wigod works at
Dr. Wigod's Office Locations
-
1
Mark D Wigod, MD PA3630 E Louise Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 437-7467Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wigod?
Dr. Wigod was recommended to me and he met all my expectations. He is knowledgeable and skilled. I would recommend his office to anyone considering taking this journey.
About Dr. Mark Wigod, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1427086164
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery-Rush University
- General Surgery-University Of Colorado
- Duke University-M.D.
- University Of California At Berkeley-B.A.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wigod has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wigod accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wigod using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wigod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wigod works at
444 patients have reviewed Dr. Wigod. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wigod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wigod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wigod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.