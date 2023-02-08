Overview of Dr. Mark Wigod, MD

Dr. Mark Wigod, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University-M.D. and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Wigod works at Mark D Wigod, MD PA in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.