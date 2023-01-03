Dr. Mark Wilkiemeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkiemeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Wilkiemeyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Wilkiemeyer, MD
Dr. Mark Wilkiemeyer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Wilkiemeyer's Office Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Surgical Specialists of Atlanta - Atlanta1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 410, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 847-0664
Surgical Specialists of Atlanta - Midtown Atlanta1110 W Peachtree St NW Ste 1050, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 847-0664
Surgical Specialists of Atlanta - Alpharetta3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste A560, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 297-9707Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mark Wilkiemeyer and staff were fantastic. Can't say enough great things. From the first phone call in late August to surgery on Sept 28, 2022 - only about 4 weeks, which included, scans, tests, and his personal referral to accelerate a diagnostic endoscopy with Atlanta Gastro (a great experience with that practice). I'm deeply grateful to have had a referral from one of Dr. Wilkiemeyer's surgery colleagues. Dr. Mark was incredibly attentive leading up to my surgery, calling me twice to provide test results and reassurance. He and his staff answered all of my questions clearly, facilitated all the necessary next steps, and made me 1000% percent ready to move forward. My recovery was as expected and went exactly to plan. I'm experiencing a renewed peace of mind with the surgery complete and prognosis excellent. I'm blessed to have Dr. Wilkiemeyer as my surgeon, PA Laura to assist, and the attentive staff of his practice handle my case. Simply amazing. Mark T.
About Dr. Mark Wilkiemeyer, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Med Center At Dallas
- Tulane University School of Medicine
