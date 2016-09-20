See All Otolaryngologists in Lutherville Timonium, MD
Dr. Mark Williams, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Williams, MD

Dr. Mark Williams, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins Hospital

Dr. Williams works at Dr. Mark Williams M.D in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williams' Office Locations

    William E. Randall Jr. M.d. P.A.
    1205 York Rd Ste 33, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 494-7060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 20, 2016
    I was recommended by a friend. Today was my first visit. The staff literally made me feel like I had been coming there for years. Super friendly. Dr. Williams was great and I will definitely be back if I need him. The office is old school with paper charts and they don't make you feel like a number, which I love!
    Janelle in Parkville — Sep 20, 2016
    About Dr. Mark Williams, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104820828
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams works at Dr. Mark Williams M.D in Lutherville Timonium, MD. View the full address on Dr. Williams’s profile.

    Dr. Williams has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

