Dr. Mark Williams, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Williams, DPM
Dr. Mark Williams, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Davison, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State University (OCPM) and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
Professional Foot and Ankle Centers- Davison605 S State Rd, Davison, MI 48423 Directions (810) 653-9060Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Professional Foot and Ankle Centers- Lapeer1390 N Main St, Lapeer, MI 48446 Directions (810) 664-1250Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Applied Risk Management Solutions
- Blue Care Network of Michigan
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I want to thank Doc. Williams. My foot feels better than it ever has in the last 10 years. Im so thankful for the operation, along with his amazing staff. feels amazing to not have pain in the bottom of my feet any more.
About Dr. Mark Williams, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Houston Podiatric Foundation
- Kent State University (OCPM)
- University of Michigan
