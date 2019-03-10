Dr. Willis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Willis, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Willis, MD
Dr. Mark Willis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Willis' Office Locations
CU Head & Neck Specialists1500 Park Central Dr Ste 501, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (720) 516-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and helpful. He tries to avoid surgery as much as possible. Is very responsive when on call for post surgery.
About Dr. Mark Willis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- University of Utah Medical Center
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
