Overview of Dr. Mark Willis, MD

Dr. Mark Willis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Willis works at CU Head & Neck Specialists in Highlands Ranch, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.