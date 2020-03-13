Overview

Dr. Mark Willoughby, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)



Dr. Willoughby works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in San Diego, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.