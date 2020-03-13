Dr. Mark Willoughby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willoughby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Willoughby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Willoughby, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
Dr. Willoughby works at
Locations
1
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners4060 4th Ave Ste 209, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 298-9535
2
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners319 F St Ste 102, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 476-1200
3
Alvarado Skin Care Ctr6475 Alvarado Rd Ste 222, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 287-2877
4
Dermatology & Laser Center of San Diego6386 Alvarado Ct Ste 205, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 287-2877
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Willoughby for several years. He's always pleasant and knowledgeable and the visits are a good experience. I'm very satisfied with the care he provides.
About Dr. Mark Willoughby, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1215931993
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willoughby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willoughby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willoughby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willoughby has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willoughby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Willoughby speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Willoughby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willoughby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willoughby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willoughby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.