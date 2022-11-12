Dr. Mark Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Wilson, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Wilson, MD
Dr. Mark Wilson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
Eisenhower Medical Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 340-4566
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s my husband’s doctor. Very thorough and maybe a little overboard in his treatments but he knows his stuff.
About Dr. Mark Wilson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
