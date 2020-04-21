Overview of Dr. Mark Wilt, DPM

Dr. Mark Wilt, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, WV. They completed their residency with Northlake Medical Cente



Dr. Wilt works at Foot & Ankle Clinic of the Virginias in Montgomery, WV with other offices in Princeton, WV, Bluefield, VA, Blacksburg, VA and Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.