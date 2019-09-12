Dr. Mark Wimmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Wimmer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Rowan Regional Medical Center Inc.631 Mocksville Ave Ste 1020, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (704) 908-2794
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very caring, comforting and takes time to listen to my concerns I am lucky to have him as my oncologist,Excellent physician.
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
