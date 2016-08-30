Dr. Mark Wingel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wingel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Wingel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Wingel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hockessin, DE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Wingel works at
Locations
MDVIP - Hockessin, Delaware724 Yorklyn Rd Ste 125, Hockessin, DE 19707 Directions (302) 206-9515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have always had a good experience with Dr. Wingel during my visits. He listens very well and takes the time to explain the possible issues/conditions and approaches to addressing them. His decision making has been spot on, with each issue being quickly addressed. Very highly recommended.
About Dr. Mark Wingel, DO
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice/OMT
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
