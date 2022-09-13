Dr. Mark Winslow, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winslow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Winslow, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Winslow, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Winslow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rocky Mountain Osteopathic Medicine and Physical Therapy8158 E 5th Ave Ste 220, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 856-3568
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winslow?
Great Doctor, Makes me feel at ease! Explains everything so I understand.
About Dr. Mark Winslow, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1598790198
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winslow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winslow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winslow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winslow works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Winslow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winslow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winslow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winslow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.