Overview of Dr. Mark Wiseman, MD

Dr. Mark Wiseman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Wiseman works at Visalia OB/Gyn Med Assocs in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.